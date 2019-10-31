Bad Moon Rising for Lebanon

By Aurélie Daher

For two weeks now, the free world has been enthusiastic about the uprising of Lebanese society against its political class. In this collective momentum calling for the departure of a clique inherited in its large part from the time of the civil war (1975-1990) and the years of Syrian tutelage (1990-2005), leaders of all faiths are blamed for their incompetence at facing the country’s economic problems, their unwanted longevity at the head of the state apparatus, and their ostentatious corruption.

The movement, undeniably, warms patriotic hearts with its ongoing celebration of national unity. Unitary slogans repeated at heart by Muslims and Christians alike, a human chain “from Beirut to Tripoli” last weekend, collective dances and songs from the national repertoire illustrate to all those who remained skeptical the very real existence of a Lebanon tired of the narrow logic of community partitioning.

On top of that, the efforts of this voluntary Lebanon paid off on Tuesday 29 October, when Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation and the dissolution of the government. Has a virtuous circle finally begun in the Land of the Cedar?

What next?

Paradoxically, much more than marking a step in the right direction, the way Mr. Hariri carried out his resignation has seriously complicated the way out of the crisis. Three first problems immediately come to mind.

The first is the identity of Mr. Hariri’s successor. In Lebanon, a country whose political system distributes power by confessional, sectarian quotas, the Prime Minister must be of the Sunni faith. However, even with the best of intentions, one still finds it very hard to see who could be the next lucky one. Hariri père, Rafik, himself several times a Prime Minister before his assassination in 2005, had so well marginalized the families of traditional notables in his community that any credible alternative to his son Saad could only be part of the Hariri network. So much so that there is even talk of offering Saad’s position… to Saad himself.

The second problem is the time it is going to take to form the new government. If the protesters are to be fully satisfied, the future Prime Minister will have to form a government composed solely of a-politicized and non-partisan technocrats (which do not exist in Lebanon) and with impeccably clean hands. Still according to this logic of distributing posts by community quotas, he/she will above all have to find in record time experts in adequate numbers from each of the country’s main confessions. It is no coincidence that the time required to form a government in the last fifteen years might have taken up to ten months.

The third and last problem: if this miracle-government is indeed set up, will that measure be sufficient for the demonstrators? It would not be surprising to see the movement split. The fact is that the Druze community has not taken to the streets on a massive scale, and only one third of Christians are among the demonstrators (the other two-thirds supporting President Michel Aoun and Gebran Bassil, his son-in-law, Minister of Foreign Affairs and leader of the Free Patriotic Movement). On Friday, October 25, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah called on demonstrators from his community to return home, effectively removing the Shia element from the protest process.

Some of Shia zealots even took the demonstrators who had remained in the street to task the next day. This has led others to realize that the slippage is easy and that the risk of aggravated civil violence is real. Faced with the establishment’s “signs of good will,” demonstrators might consider it “reasonable” not to ask for too much at once, otherwise the country might be plunged into a dangerous situation.

Others, on the other hand, might consider Hariri’s resignation to be encouraging and—loyal to the original slogan Kellon, ya’ni kellon, “All leaders (must leave) means all of them – without exception,”—will choose to maintain the pressure. In this case, at best the army may sooner or later have to disperse them, by force if necessary; at worst the communitarian self-defense reflex will reappear and provided that the counter-demonstrators continue their provocations, the divergence of points of view might quickly be expressed by interposed Kalashnikov blows.

Denunciation versus organization

Despite an unspeakable number of declarations of trans-community goodwill, the Lebanese are still far from being rid of their old demons. Lebanese political culture, both within the political class and in society, remains deeply structured by interfaith competition. The slogan Kellon, ya’ni kellon itself is not perfectly innocent. Certainly, it expresses a positive, collective awareness of the fact that no leader is better than the others, and that it is the entire Lebanese political class that is corrupt and must leave. But it is also a pact that includes a warning: “I am ready to let go of the leader of my community if you let go of yours.” It is no coincidence that groups of Sunni clerics were complaining in the streets this week, in reference to Hariri’s resignation, of the fact their community was being “targeted” and that it was “the only one” to be sanctioned. In their opinion, the pact All without exception was obviously broken.

This reinstates the institutional puzzle caused by Hariri’s resignation into traditional frameworks for resolving political rivalries between communities. The political class, moreover, in its internal discussions, makes no secret of it: they are spending their days thinking about maintaining confessional balances in the release of dead weights. “You drop that Guy, and I’ll drop that One. Let’s keep it even. If you drop two, we’ll both have to drop two, etc.” After all, one does not get rid of modi operandi they have been following for decades in a week.

The real way forward for a Lebanon that would actually change its institutional culture remains through credible legislative elections. That would bring to Parliament new faces with a healthy past, proven skills and probity, and a determination to work for the collective, in a transparent way. Until now, civil society has been active, but has not been able to effectively promote this type of profile. If Lebanese society rightly denounces its leaders, and has the courage to do so publicly, it still has to think about the means of action: how to build new partisan organizations, to draw up action plans, and to plan specifications.

Not long ago, at the time of the May 2018 parliamentary elections, we did believe it was close. In 2015-2016, the “Garbage crisis” had generated serious demonstrations where the Lebanese already collectively cursed their leaders and their corruption for months. But 18 months ago, after being once again outraged in the streets against their political class, the Lebanese massively voted… for those they so vehemently damn today.

Deep reforms do not happen in a day or at in a time. Let us therefore hope that the 2022 legislative elections will be more consistent in their results with the slogans being brandished today. And let’s hope that in the meantime, the Lebanese will not start cutting each other’s throats again in an effort to ensure that “their community is not threatened by others.”