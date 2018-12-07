Contributions

LobeLog welcomes original submissions from potential contributors. We suggest that you query us in advance with a succinct pitch that includes the topic, the angle, and why the piece would be appropriate for LobeLog. If readily available, attaching a brief CV or resume would be appreciated.

LobeLog caters to an informed readership of journalists, academics, and policymakers who follow international affairs, with a special focus on the Middle East and U.S. foreign policy. Our contributors are area specialists, journalists, civil society advocates, and policy professionals.

Our articles are non-academic in tone and accessible to the general reader. The ideal length of our pieces is 750-1,200 words. Please read a number of articles on our site to get a sense of our style before you approach us. We use hyperlinks for sources, not footnotes. All articles submitted to LobeLog cannot be republished on other sites without our permission. Due to the high volume of submissions, we will be unable to respond unless we intend to publish your post. If your pitch or post is accepted, you will hear from us within 72 hours.

Submissions should be sent to lobelog@gmail.com.