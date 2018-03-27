Keep the Iran Deal--10 Good Reasons

by National Coalition to Prevent an Iranian Nuclear Weapon
President Trump should maintain the U.S. commitment to the Iran nuclear deal. Doing so will bring substantial benefits and strengthen America’s hand in dealing with North Korea, as well as Iran, and help maintain the reliability of America’s word and influence as a world leader. Ditching it would serve no national security purpose.
Maintaining Rigorous Implementation of the Agreement Enhances U.S. and Regional Security
1. Iran will be prohibited from exceeding severe limits on its nuclear program under continuing, unprecedented international monitoring, preventing it from moving toward a nuclear weapon for the duration of the agreement. If there is no follow-on agreement that maintains constraints on Iran and if Iran should move toward acquiring a nuclear weapon, nothing prevents the U.S. from taking action.
2. Direct U.S.-Iran communications will be better maintained for crisis management if the nuclear agreement remains in place. The potential for military confrontation, inadvertent accidents and consequent misjudgments in Syria and the Gulf may require the contingency for emergency contacts made possible through the Joint Commission of the nuclear agreement.
3. North Korea could not claim that the U.S. abrogates agreements without cause and would be more likely to negotiate an end to its nuclear program. Efforts to limit nuclear proliferation would be strengthened.
4. Other states in the region would have significantly reduced motivation to develop nuclear weapons if Iran’s program remains under intense scrutiny and restrictions.
The Agreement Enhances U.S. Stature and Leadership
5. U.S. relations with major European allies, who all oppose U.S. withdrawal, would be preserved for advancing U.S. national security interests beyond the nuclear deal.
6. The U.S. will build credibility and retain influence with its negotiating partners to ensure strict implementation with the agreement, be able to lead efforts to strengthen it, or garner strong support for imposing additional sanctions if necessary. Should U.S. efforts with allies fail to reach understandings on remaining in the agreement, the Western Alliance would face significant additional strain.
7. Iran will be denied the opportunity to blame the U.S. should it renew its nuclear program in response to a U.S. withdrawal. Russia and China will be denied the opportunity to claim they are true guardians of international order.
8. U.S. political and diplomatic influence would not be eroded, improving the U.S.’s ability to advance the resolution of regional conflicts. There are no military solutions to the conflicts in the Middle East. The U.S. should not cede to Russia, Iran, or others, control over political settlements in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.
Maintaining the Agreement Provides Opportunities to Decrease Tensions in the Region
9. Iranian hardliners who claim the U.S. can never be trusted would be proven wrong and their influence weakened.
10.Russia and China would have greater difficulty moving closer to Iran politically, economically, and militarily which could lead to increased transfers of conventional weapons and a Russia-Iran strategic alliance.
Signatories
Ambassador (ret.) Morton Abramowitz, Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research; Ambassador to Thailand and Turkey
Graham Allison, Assistant Secretary of Defense
Ambassador (ret.) Brooke D. Anderson, Alternate Representative for Special Political Affairs at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations; Chief of Staff and Counselor of the National Security Council
Brigadier General (ret.) Ricardo Aponte, U.S. Air Force and Director of Innovation and Experimentation, U.S. Southern Command
Vice Admiral (ret.) Donald Arthur, U.S. Navy and Surgeon General, U.S. Navy
Major General (ret.) Donna Barbisch, U.S. Army and Director, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Program Integration
Brigadier General (ret.) Roosevelt Barfield, U.S. Army and Deputy Director of Operations, U.S. Africa Command
Rear Admiral (ret.) Jamie Barnett, U.S. Navy and Deputy Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
Howard Berman, U.S. House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs
Ambassador (ret.) Nicholas Burns, Under Secretary of State and Ambassador to NATO and Greece
Jeff Bingaman, U.S. Senate
Brigadier General (ret.) Donald C. Bolduc, U.S. Army and Commanding General, Special Operations Command-Africa
David L. Boren, U.S. Senator and Governor of Oklahoma
General (ret.) Chuck Boyd, U.S. Air Force and Deputy Commander in Chief, U.S. European Command
Major General (ret.) David P. Burford, U.S. Army and Deputy Commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Special Operations Command
Brigadier General (ret.) Jeffrey B. Cashman, U.S. Air Force and Director, Manpower, Personnel and Services, Air National Guard
Brigadier General (ret.) Stephen A. Cheney, U.S. Marine Corps and Inspector General, U.S. Marine Corps
Joseph Cirincione, President of the Ploughshares Fund
Lieutenant General (ret.) James Clapper, U.S. Air Force and Director of National Intelligence
Brigadier General (ret.) Julia J. Cleckley, U.S. Army and Special Assistant to the Director of the Army National Guard
Ambassador (ret.) James F. Collins, Ambassador at Large for the New Independent States and to the Russian Federation
Major General (ret.) Peter Cooke, U.S. Army and Commanding General, 96th Regional Support Command
Thomas Countryman, Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation
Ambassador (ret.) Chester A. Crocker, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs
Ambassador (ret.) Ryan Crocker, Ambassador to Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Kuwait, and Lebanon
Ambassador (ret.) Walter Culter, Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Congo-Zaire
Ambassador (ret.) James B. Cunningham, Ambassador to the United Nations, Israel, and Afghanistan
John Danforth, U.S. Senate and Ambassador to the United Nations
Tom Daschle, U.S. Senate and Senate Majority Leader Suzanne DiMaggio, Senior Fellow and Director of the Iran Initiative at New America
Ambassador (ret.) James Dobbins, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan
David Dreier, U.S. House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Rules
Major General (ret.) Mari K. Eder, U.S. Army and Commanding General, 76th Operational Reserve Command
Robert Einhorn, Assistant Secretary for Nonproliferation and the Secretary of State’s Special Advisor for Nonproliferation and Arms Control
Admiral (ret.) William J. Fallon, U.S. Navy and Commander, U.S. Central Command
Brigadier General (ret.) Robert J. Felderman, U.S. Army and Deputy Director Plans, Policy and Strategy, U.S. Northern Command
Ambassador (ret.) Robert Gallucci, Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs and Ambassador at Large
Lieutenant General (ret.) Walter Gaskin, U.S. Marine Corps and Deputy Chairman, NATO Military Committee
Leslie Gelb, Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs and Director of Policy Planning and Arms Control at the Department of Defense
Rear Admiral (ret.) F. Stephen Glass, JAGC, U.S. Navy and Senior Judge Advocate, Naval Reserve
Ambassador (ret.) James Goodby, Ambassador to Finland and Deputy Chief of the U.S. delegation to the START talks
Vice Admiral (ret.) Kevin P. Green, U.S. Navy and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (Plans, Policy and Operations)
Lee H. Hamilton, U.S. House of Representatives, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Vice Chair of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States
Ambassador (ret.) William C. Harrop, Ambassador to Israel and Inspector General, U.S. Department of State
Gary Hart, U.S. Senate and U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland
Brigadier General (ret.) Don Harvel, U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard Advisor to the Commander of the Air Force Special Operations Command
General (ret.) Michael Hayden, U.S. Air Force and Director of the National Security Agency and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency
Stephen B. Heintz, President of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund
Ambassador (ret.) Carla A. Hills, U.S. Trade Representative
James Hoge, Former Editor of Foreign Affairs Magazine
Ambassador (ret.) Laura S. H. Holgate, U.S. Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency and United Nations; and Special Assistant to the President for Weapons of Mass Destruction, Terrorism, and Threat Reduction of the National Security Council
Major General (ret.) Sanford E. Holman, U.S. Army and Commanding General, 200th Military Police Command
Rear Admiral (ret.) John D. Hutson, JAGC, U.S. Navy and Judge Advocate General, U.S. Navy
Brigadier General (ret.) David R. Irvine, U.S. Army and Deputy Commander, 96th Regional Support Command
Ambassador (ret.) James Jeffrey, Deputy National Security Adviser and Ambassador to Albania, Turkey, and Iraq
J. Bennett Johnston, U.S. Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources
Nancy Landon Kassebaum, U.S. Senate
Lieutenant General (ret.) Frank Kearney, U.S. Army and Deputy Director for Strategic Operational Planning, National Counterterrorism Center
Lieutenant General (ret.) Claudia Kennedy, U.S. Army and Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, U.S. Army
Ambassador (ret.) Patrick F. Kennedy, Under Secretary of State for Management
Daryl G. Kimball, Executive Director, Arms Control Association
Ambassador (ret.) Jimmy Kolker, Ambassador to Uganda and Burkina Faso
Ambassador (ret.) Daniel Kurtzer, Ambassador to Israel and Egypt
Major General (ret.) Dennis Laich, U.S. Army and Commander, 94th Regional Readiness Command
Ellen Laipson, Vice Chair of the National Intelligence Council and President Emeritus of the Stimson Center
Major General (ret.) Steven J. Lepper, U.S. Air Force and Deputy Judge Advocate General, U.S. Air Force
Carl Levin, U.S. Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services
Ambassador (ret.) John Limbert, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iran
Ambassador (ret.) William H. Luers, Ambassador to Czechoslovakia and Venezuela
Richard G. Lugar, U.S. Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
Ambassador (ret.) Princeton Lyman, Ambassador to Nigeria and South Africa, and Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations
Major General (ret.) Randy Manner, U.S. Army and Deputy Commanding General, 3rd U.S. Army, ARCENT, Kuwait
Ambassador (ret.) Edward Marks, Former Deputy Coordinator of the Office of the Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the Department of State and Ambassador to Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau
Brigadier General (ret.) Carlos E. Martinez, U.S. Air Force and Mobilization Assistant to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Warfighting Integration
Jessica T. Mathews, Director of the Office of Global Issues of the National Security Council
Lieutenant General (ret.) John W. Morgan, III, U.S. Army and Commander, Allied Land Force Command-Heidelberg (NATO)
Ambassador (ret.) Richard W. Murphy, Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern and South Asian Affairs
Vali Nasr, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan and Dean of Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies
Richard Nephew, Deputy Coordinator for Sanctions Policy at the Department of State and Director for Iran of the National Security Council
Ambassador (ret.) Thomas Niles, Ambassador to the European Union, Greece, and Canada
Sam Nunn, U.S. Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services
Joseph Nye, Assistant Secretary of Defense and Chairman of the National Intelligence Council
Paul O’Neill, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury
Rear Admiral (ret.) David R. Oliver, Jr., U.S. Navy and Principal Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics
Ambassador (ret.) Rick Olsen, U.S. Special Representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan
Admiral (ret.) Eric Olson, U.S. Navy and Commander of Special Operations Forces
William Perry, U.S. Secretary of Defense
Ambassador (ret.) Thomas Pickering, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs and Ambassador to Israel, Russia, India, El Salvador, Nigeria, Jordan, and the United Nations
Paul R. Pillar, National Intelligence Officer for the Near East and South Asia
Ambassador (ret.) Nicholas Platt, Ambassador to Pakistan, the Philippines, and Zambia
Major General (ret.) Gale S. Pollock, CRNA, FACHE, FAAN, U.S. Army and Acting Surgeon General, Army Medical Command
Don Riegle, U.S. Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs
Chuck Robb, U.S. Senate and Governor of Virginia
Rear Admiral (ret.) Harold Robinson, U.S. Navy and Deputy Chief of Chaplains
Brigadier General (ret.) Ronald F. Rokosz, U.S. Army and Deputy, Operations Directorate, the Army Staff
J. Stapleton Roy, Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research and Ambassador to China, Indonesia, and Singapore
Brigadier General (ret.) John M. Schuster, U.S. Army and Deputy Commanding General, 88th Regional Support Command
General (ret.) Brent Scowcroft, U.S. Air Force and U.S. National Security Advisor
Rear Admiral (ret.) Joe Sestak, U.S. Navy and Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfare Requirements and Programs
Gary Sick, Director for Iran and the Persian Gulf of the National Security Council
Jim Slattery, U.S. House of Representatives
Brigadier General (ret.) Paul G. Smith, U.S. Army and Commander, Massachusetts Army National Guard
Rear Admiral (ret.) Michael Smith, U.S. Navy and President, American College of National Security Leaders
Ambassador (ret.) Craig Stapleton, Ambassador to France and the Czech Republic
Mark Udall, U.S. Senate
Ambassador (ret.) Nicholas A. Veliotes, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern and South Asian Affairs and Ambassador to Egypt and Jordan
Ambassador (ret.) Edward S. Walker, Jr., Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs and Ambassador to Israel, Egypt, and the UAE
James Walsh, Research Associate at MIT’s Security Studies Program
Brigadier General (ret.) Marianne Watson, U.S. Army and Director of Manpower and Personnel, National Guard Bureau
Colonel (ret.) Lawrence Wilkerson, U.S. Army and Chief of Staff to the Secretary of State
Lieutenant General (ret.) Willie Williams, U.S. Marine Corps and Director Marine Corps Staff
General (ret.) Johnnie Wilson, U.S. Army and Commanding General, U.S. Army Materiel Command
Timothy E. Wirth, U.S. Senate
Ambassador (ret.) Frank Wisner, Ambassador to India, Egypt, the Philippines, and Zambia; and Under Secretary of State for International Security Affairs
Major General (ret.) Margaret C. Wilmoth, PhD, MSS, RN, FAAN, U.S. Army and Deputy Surgeon General for Mobilization and Army Reserve Affairs
Brigadier General (ret.) Daniel P. Woodward, U.S. Air Force and Director, Air Force Regional Affairs
Major General (ret.) Margaret Woodward, U.S. Air Force and Commander, 17th Air Force
Brigadier General (ret.) Stephen N. Xenakis, M.D., U.S. Army and Commanding General, Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center